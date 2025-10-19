St. Pete Sunday Market finds a new home at the Museum of History

ST. PETE, Fla. — A community staple in Pinellas County has relocated again. The St. Pete Sunday Market has a new home on the St. Pete Pier.

More than 40 small business owners and artisans set up shop Sunday inside the St. Pete Museum of History.

"I offer crystal necklaces. I do adjustable rings, I do perfume oils, fragrances, bracelets," said Valerie Garcia, owner of Handcrafted by V.

“These are vinyl dolls that were made 20 plus years ago. Some of them from the 70s, some from the 60s, some are just from the early 2000s. I spray paint them and I draw my own figures and reimagine what they would look like," said Sean O'Brien, owner of Sean O.

Curated with a lineup of unique vendors, St. Pete Sunday Market showcases locally sourced products spanning handmade goods, art and photography.

"We offer about 90 different products all created using passion fruit itself. We run a zero-waste business, utilizing every single part of it," said Thiago Dos Santos, founder of Passion Fruit & Co.

The museum is a welcome change of scenery for vendors.

"Love the museum location. It gives everybody the opportunity to come in. We do offer free entry as well, so everybody around comes in and checks everything out. Help us out, also supporting local businesses," Dos Santos said.

The market relocated to the museum in September after being held at Ferg's Sports Bar & Grill for just a couple of months. While the location was a major hit, the move was necessary with the start of football season bringing large crowds to the sports bar.

"It's the second round at the museum and I think it's been great. People love something to do on the pier, that's inside the AC. As everybody knows

the pier is hot. Inside is nice and chill. We add the vendors, and you get to explore some St. Pete history all together, win-win," said Kody Roussert, CEO of St. Pete is Super Cool.

The partnership with Ferg's is not over. There is a new night market happening every first Wednesday from 6 p.m. To 10 p.m.

Small business owners said markets like these not only help with exposure but build connections with the community.

"Just to meet more people. It's not even about selling as much as it is getting to know them," O'Brien said. "It's not only a spot to sell things but also a community getting together," Dos Santos added.



Share Your Story with Rebecca



Rebecca Petit is dedicated to telling your stories from every corner of Polk County. She knows how growth has been a major discussion point for the area, and the impact it’s had on some of our most vulnerable populations. You can connect with Rebecca by using the form below.

Contact Rebecca Petit First Name Last Name Email Phone Subject Body I'm not a robot Submit

. Rebecca Petit is dedicated to telling your stories from every corner of Polk County. She knows how growth has been a major discussion point for the area, and the impact it’s had on some of our most vulnerable populations. You can connect with Rebecca by using the form below.