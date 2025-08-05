Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
A Year Later: Debby and the Tampa Bay area

WFTS
It's been exactly one year since Debby led to flooding in the Tampa Bay area.

The hurricane turned tropical storm submerged neighborhoods around Phillippi Creek in Sarasota.

The water swept through many homes, damaging furniture, appliances and so much more. Debby left some homes only accessible via boat or kayak.

Hurricane Debby originated as a tropical wave at the end of July 2024 in the Central Atlantic Ocean.

After Debby made landfall near Steinhatchee, Florida around 7 a.m. on August 5, 2024, it slowed down its forward motion but caused storm surge and flooding rains. Debby then continued to move northeast across the eastern Florida Big Bend and into southeast Georgia the following day, according to the National Weather Service.

