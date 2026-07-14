KevOnStage announces Tampa stop on 2026 tour

TAMPA, Fla. — Actor, comedian, and content creator Kevin Fredericks, best known as KevOnStage, announced a Tampa stop on his 2026 tour.
"The Grief Sucks: A One Man Show By KevOnStage" tour will stop at the Tampa Theatre on Oct.18.
Presale tickets will be made available on July 15, followed by general on-sale tickets on July 17.
For more information on tickets, click here.
Father searches for answers after son's death inside Dick's House of Sports
On Friday, 15-year-old Jaden Law was found dead inside a fitting room at the Dick's House of Sports at Brandon Exchange following gunshots.
Father searches for answers after son's death inside Dick's House of Sports