BayCare & Florida Blue finalize multi-year agreement to maintain patient access hours before old deal expires

TAMPA, Fla. — BayCare Health System and Florida Blue have finalized a multi-year agreement to ensure continued access to BayCare’s hospitals, specialty physicians, and services across West Central Florida.

This comes hours before the old deal was set to expire.

The agreement, which takes effect Wednesday, Oct. 1, covers all 16 BayCare hospitals. Most Florida Blue members will experience no interruptions, although the deal will end primary care access for a small group of Medicare Advantage plan members. Specialty physicians will remain available to all Florida Blue members, including those in Medicare Advantage.

BayCare and Florida Blue officials stated the agreement is particularly significant for Manatee County, where BayCare is constructing the county’s only not-for-profit hospital in Palmetto, scheduled to open in 2028.

Florida Blue Medicare Advantage patients who wish to retain their BayCare primary care physician are encouraged to review their options during Medicare’s 2026 open enrollment period beginning Oct. 15. Information on accepted insurance plans is available here.

This is not the first time BayCare and Florida Blue have worked to close a deal as a deadline approaches. In 2022, BayCare paused elective surgeries for Florida Blue patients while the agreement was being reached. The two later reached an agreement just days before the contract was set to expire.

According to the BayCare Health System, state and federal guidelines grant patients Continuity of Care, which can allow patients with certain conditions to continue receiving care for a period of time without disruption or additional costs.