NewsHillsborough County

Multi-vehicle crash blocks left lanes on I-75 North, before Fletcher Avenue exit

TAMPA, Fla. — A multi-vehicle crash on I-75 North in Hillsborough County blocked four left lanes before Fletcher Avenue on Tuesday evening.

The Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT) reported Road Rangers are on the scene and urged drivers to move over or slow down.

This is a developing story.

