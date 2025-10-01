PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. — Nourishment projects are underway near Indian Shores Beach, and while crews are making progress, Pinellas County leaders have reported encountering some issues.

"I have a customer who comes in, and he’s still not back in his house, and we are still following. Every day he gives me an update," said Sarah McFarlane, who owns DJ’s Clam Shack on Indian Shores

WATCH: Pinellas County lacking easements for nourishment projects along our coast

Indian Rocks Beach easement challenges

McFarlane said that after last year's storms, not only did homeowners take a hit, but her business also suffered.

“Not a lot of places were open, and our main clientele were the crews out here cleaning up," said McFarlane.

She hopes that Indian Shores is better protected from storms going forward, and that’s why she supports re-nourishment projects taking place along our coast.

"We lost a lot of our local customers, there’s people that we just never saw again. My husband has been working here for years, and people just never came back," she said.

Nourishment projects add a large amount of sand to beaches to combat erosion, protect communities from storm surge, and restore habitats.

WFTS

Pinellas County crews have recently begun re-nourishing the beaches in Indian Shores, Indian Rocks, and Redington Shores, but they are encountering some issues.

“This easement for this specific project expires in 2029, it has no language for public access or use, it’s literally just for us to place sand in that easement area," said Ashley Jiovannetti with Pinellas County.

She said some property owners are not signing nourishment easements.

Crews did not receive 24 easements from Reddington Shores and 29 easements from Indian Shores property owners.

That work is almost completed…but as crews begin working on Indian Rocks Beach, they are currently missing 35 more easements.

County leaders said that without full easements, the project would be less efficient and also make the local community more prone to storm surge.

“There’s gaps, that means that some sections are seeing a dip, so unfortunately that means it’s a weaker project overall," said Jiovannetti.

WFTS

Gabriele Knight goes to the beach every day and said she can see why many people might deny nourishment on their beachfront properties.

"I can understand that because the sand is different, it’s not the same," said Knight.

But after losing her home during Hurricane Helene last year, she hopes more people sign their easements.

“I hope it’s going to work, I really do because you don’t know what’s going to happen with a hurricane again," said Knight.

WFTS



Share Your Story with Casey



Casey Albritton is dedicated to telling your stories throughout Pinellas County. From South St. Petersburg to Tarpon Springs, she’s there to share the triumphs and struggles of the community she calls home. So, let Casey know about the stories that matter to you.

Contact Casey Albritton First Name Last Name Email Phone Subject Body I'm not a robot Submit

. Casey Albritton is dedicated to telling your stories throughout Pinellas County. From South St. Petersburg to Tarpon Springs, she’s there to share the triumphs and struggles of the community she calls home. So, let Casey know about the stories that matter to you.