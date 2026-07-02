Big Ray's Fish Camp named to Michelin's America's Best Seafood Shack Restaurants list

TAMPA, Fla. — Big Ray's Fish Camp has been named to the list of America's Best Seafood Shack Restaurants by the Michelin Guide.

Earlier this year, Big Ray's was named to the Michelin Guide's recommended distinction list; it's its second year on the list after being awarded the honor in 2025. The Seafood Shack Restaurants list honors restaurants in the nation that are celebrated seafood destinations with defining seafood experiences.

"To be recognized by Michelin for a second consecutive year is incredibly meaningful," said Chef Nick Cruz, owner and operator of Big Ray’s Fish Camp. "But to be included among America’s best seafood shacks alongside some of the country’s most iconic seafood restaurants is truly humbling. This recognition belongs not only to Big Ray’s, but to Tampa and the people who have supported us from the beginning."

Michelin said it praised Big Ray's authentic atmosphere, approachable dining experience, and distinctly Tampa identity. Some of the highlighted meals included the smoked fish dip, peel-and-eat shrimp, blackened shrimp with Cuban-style yucca, fried grouper, and key lime pie.

Big Ray's Fish Camp is owned and operated by Chef Nick Cruz and is located in South Tampa.