Bojangles expands to new locations in the Tampa Bay area

Bojangles is expected to open locations in the Tampa Bay area by the end of 2025.

According to the franchise, they are expanding to multiple locations across the U.S., including the Florida cities of Orlando and Tampa.

They are opening two new locations in the Tampa Bay area:

7930 US Hwy 19 N in Pinellas Park

18626 State Road 54 in Lutz

The Pinellas Park location is set to open on Nov. 4, and the Lutz location is expected to open by the end of this year.

Bojangles is a North Carolina-born restaurant chain specializing in Southern chicken, biscuits and tea. The first location opened in 1977 in the city of Charlotte.