HCSO investigating reported home invasion in Ruskin

RUSKIN, Fla. — Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office said a victim reported a home invasion attempt in Ruskin.

Around 12:44 a.m. on Oct. 16, the victim called the HCSO 911 center and reported a home invasion on Vine Cliff Street. The victim told officials that as they were entering their home, three suspects rushed them.

HCSO said the victim told deputies they were able to get inside before the suspects could enter. The victims said one suspect fired twice at the front door.

Authorities said, based on their initial reports, the victim suffered a non-firearm-related injury. No arrests have been made at this time.