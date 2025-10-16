TAMPA, Fla. — A change could soon be coming to a well-known shopping center in South Tampa. Britton Plaza could be getting a major makeover, but not everyone is on board. Many long-time tenants tell us they are uncertain about their future.

Some people welcome the idea of revitalization.

“Change is always good. So it’s always good for change,” said Shane Helmer

WATCH: Britton Plaza makeover proposed, some long-time tenants voice uncertainty

Plans to redevelop Britton Plaza

Others worry that revamping Britton Plaza will price out the working class.

“Everything is pretty average priced, and if they’re trying to make everything all fancy in this area, it doesn’t make sense. We already did that to Hyde Park, and it's not fun anymore,” said Macey Yuckovich.

Macey Yuckovich comes to Britton Plaza nearly every day. She lives on Macdill Air Force Base with her family and says this shopping center is one of the last affordable places to go.

Britton Plaza was sold to Brixmore, a national developer, last year. They shared renderings with Tampa Bay 28, but emphasized they are still in the early stages. They tell me no tenant names have been finalized and these designs are conceptual only.

The company’s senior VP of redevelopment, Ryan Guheen, sent a statement that says, “We're excited about our investment in Britton Plaza and the opportunity to bring meaningful improvements to the center and surrounding community. These enhancements are expected to elevate the customer experience, contribute to local economic growth, and position the property for continued success. As the planning process progresses, we remain committed to working collaboratively with all stakeholders."

Some business owners said they feel like they are being left in the dark. Kate Westin Rosa opened Once Upon a Child 15 years ago. It is a gently used children’s clothing store. She started it as a mom looking to help others save money. Now she is unsure what the future looks like.

“I want my shoppers to know that we are still open. We do have a short-term lease, but with six months at any time that they can tell us that we’d have to leave. So that is a little rough,” said Rosa.

Rosa said her rent has already gone up, but she is staying positive and hoping the community keeps showing up.

“I hope they know we are open, and I love the community, and I know how much it saves people money and I hope they keep coming in,” said Rosa.

Other shoppers Tampa Bay 28 spoke to say they welcome a fresh look for Britton Plaza.

The Tampa City Council will consider a rezoning request for this property during Thursday's city council meeting, which starts at 5 p.m.



