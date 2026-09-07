'It's a miracle I wasn't killed': Car plows through Bradenton wellness center with employee inside

BRADENTON, FL — A Bradenton man says he's lucky to be alive after a car crashed through his work Sunday afternoon, narrowly missing him by just seconds.

Lance Houia was inside Turning Tides with Dr. Hutch, located at 6672 Cortez Road West, when the crash happened around 12:25 p.m. The business is normally closed on Sundays, but Houia had come in for a client.

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"I was sitting at the front desk and I thought I heard something or felt something," Houia said. "I got up and walked to the back door, and as soon as I opened the back door, I heard this massive explosion and the car was literally inside the business."

Houia estimates he was just five seconds away from being in the path of the vehicle.

"Like what if I would have sat five seconds longer?" he said. "It would have been devastating."

Driver says gas pedal got stuck

The Bradenton Police Department says the driver, a senior citizen, told first responders her gas pedal got stuck. She was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Investigators say it's also possible she stepped on the gas pedal instead of the brake, causing the vehicle to jump a concrete pylon and crash through the storefront at full speed.

Others narrowly escaped injury

Houia says a couple with their dog was sitting in the corner of the business at the time. They jumped out of the way, but the woman suffered a puncture wound to her leg. The dog was also stressed but otherwise OK, according to Houia.

Outside, tables from the neighboring Sage Biscuit Cafe are usually packed on Sundays. But rain had forced staff to move them inside moments before the crash — clearing a path that may have prevented more serious injuries or deaths.

"The amount of people that normally sit out at Sage Biscuit — it is a true miracle that nobody was hurt," Houia said. "It's a miracle that I wasn't killed."

Extensive damage to multiple businesses

The crash caused significant damage to Turning Tides, blowing out the front wall and pushing debris deep into the building. The neighboring HCA Florida Blake Hospital Outpatient Rehabilitation Center also sustained damage and has been deemed potentially unsafe until repairs are complete.

Lance Houia

Sage Biscuit Cafe was evacuated as a precaution but did not sustain damage.

Owner Debbie Hutchinson says she was at home when her husband called with the news.

"He said, 'Somebody just ran through the window,' and I'm like, 'Whose window? What window?'" Hutchinson said. "How is that even possible?"

Despite the destruction, Hutchinson says her focus is on the people involved.

"I was more concerned about the elderly lady that was in the car and if anybody else was hurt," she said. "At the end of the day, this stuff can be replaced, but a life can't."

Community rallies around business

In the aftermath, Hutchinson says the response from neighboring businesses has been overwhelming. The Anna Maria Oyster Bar, also located in the plaza, and other nearby businesses have offered their support as Turning Tides begins the recovery process.

"The community has really come together," Hutchinson said.

Investigation ongoing

The Bradenton Police Department's Traffic Unit is investigating the crash and will determine whether the driver will face any citations. No citations have been issued at this time.

The City of Bradenton's Building Inspector was also notified. It's unclear when the businesses will be able to fully reopen.



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Tampa Bay 28's Haley Zarcone lives and works in Manatee County. It’s her mission to connect with her neighbors and help them find answers to the issues they see every day.

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. Tampa Bay 28's Haley Zarcone lives and works in Manatee County. It’s her mission to connect with her neighbors and help them find answers to the issues they see every day.