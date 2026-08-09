BRADENTON, Fla. — Early voting for Florida's primary election is officially underway in Manatee County, giving voters a two-week window to cast their ballots ahead of Primary Election Day on August 18.

The polls opened Saturday, with more than 1,700 voters turning out on the first day across the county's eight early voting locations.

WATCH: Early voting underway in Manatee County for August primary

Early voting underway in Manatee County for August primary

"We've done a little over 1,700 for the day. In 2024, our first day we did 1,775. We're hoping to beat that," said Scott Farrington, Manatee County Supervisor of Elections.

What You Need to Know

Manatee County has more than 280,000 registered voters. Farrington said turnout typically starts slow but picks up as the deadline approaches.

"The closer to the deadline you get, the busier we're going to get. So come out and vote right away and get it done and you'll be in and out," Farrington said.

Florida is a closed primary state, meaning voters participate in primaries based on their party affiliation. However, all voters — regardless of party — can vote in non-partisan local races, including county commission and school board contests.

Farrington emphasized the importance of these local elections.

"Quite frankly, your county commissioners, your school board — a lot of times you feel the effect of those decisions a lot quicker than you do even your governor or the president," he said.

Where and when to vote

Early voting runs through August 16 at eight locations across Manatee County. All sites are open daily from 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Voters can cast their ballot at any site, regardless of precinct.

Early voting locations include:

Manatee County Supervisor of Elections Office, Bradenton

Palmetto City Hall

Lakewood Ranch Town Hall

Braden River Library

South Manatee Library

G.T. Bray Park Recreation Center

Myakka City Community Center

Carlos E. Haile Middle School

The Supervisor of Elections office website features real-time wait times to help voters choose the most convenient location.

Voters who prefer to wait until Primary Election Day on August 18 must vote at their assigned precinct.

Voter Registration Deadline

The deadline to register for the primary was July 20. Farrington encourages voters to review sample ballots — available on the elections office website — before heading to the polls to avoid surprises.

For more information on early voting locations and hours, visit the Manatee County Supervisor of Elections website.



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Tampa Bay 28's Haley Zarcone lives and works in Manatee County. It’s her mission to connect with her neighbors and help them find answers to the issues they see every day.

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. Tampa Bay 28's Haley Zarcone lives and works in Manatee County. It’s her mission to connect with her neighbors and help them find answers to the issues they see every day.