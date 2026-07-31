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Man arrested for throwing brick, shattering glass at Jewish synagogue: Sarasota police

brick thrown at synagogue in Sarasota
Sarasota Police Department
brick thrown at synagogue in Sarasota
Posted

SARASOTA, Fla. — Sarasota Police Department (SPD) said it has arrested a man for throwing a brick at a synagogue in Downtown Sarasota.

The incident took place on July 29 around 6 a.m.

thrown brick at synagogue in Sarasota

SPD said 30-year-old Brayton Laschinger of Sarasota is seen in surveillance video wearing a towel covering his head and face and throwing a brick at the front window, causing it to break.

thrown brick at synagogue in Sarasota

Laschinger said he saw propaganda on social media earlier in the morning and it made him mad. SPD said he admitted to detectives he threw the brick at the synagogue because it was a Jewish Place of worship.

thrown brick at synagogue in Sarasota

He is charged with felony criminal mischief of a religious building.

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