Man arrested for throwing brick, shattering glass at Jewish synagogue: Sarasota police

SARASOTA, Fla. — Sarasota Police Department (SPD) said it has arrested a man for throwing a brick at a synagogue in Downtown Sarasota.
The incident took place on July 29 around 6 a.m.
SPD said 30-year-old Brayton Laschinger of Sarasota is seen in surveillance video wearing a towel covering his head and face and throwing a brick at the front window, causing it to break.
Laschinger said he saw propaganda on social media earlier in the morning and it made him mad. SPD said he admitted to detectives he threw the brick at the synagogue because it was a Jewish Place of worship.
He is charged with felony criminal mischief of a religious building.
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