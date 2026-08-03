BRADENTON, Fla. — After a weekend of heavy rain across the Tampa Bay area, flooded roadways became a common sight throughout the region. Photos poured in from residents showing vehicles attempting to navigate through standing water, some successfully, others requiring tow trucks to rescue them.

But according to a local mobile mechanic, the cost of that tow truck is nothing compared to the potential damage lurking under your hood.

WATCH: Think twice before driving through floodwaters: One wrong turn could cost you $10,000

Think twice before driving through floodwaters

The Hidden Dangers of Driving Through Flood Water

Leneric Boyd, owner of Mobile Pitstop LLC, has seen it all. The mobile mechanic travels across the Tampa Bay area repairing vehicles and documenting his work on social media. When he sees photos of cars trudging through floodwaters, it brings back memories he'd rather forget.

"It brings me back to a few years ago when those hurricanes were really bad, and I had a lot of customers call — cars were getting stuck," Boyd said.

The risks go far beyond getting stranded. Boyd explained that driving through standing water can cause serious mechanical failures, including:

Hydro lock — when water enters the engine cylinders

Seized brake calipers — caused when brake components are submerged

Thermal lock — another brake-related failure from water exposure

A $10,000 Decision

If the safety concerns aren't enough to make drivers think twice, perhaps the price tag will.

Kara Brinson

"You're looking at a pretty heavy price tag of about $10,000 for a new engine, depending on the year, make, and model of the vehicle that you're driving," Boyd warned.

That's right — one decision to drive through what looks like passable water could cost you the price of a used car.

Manatee County Dodges Bullet Thanks to Infrastructure Investment

Fortunately, Manatee County avoided widespread flooding over the weekend. While a few state roads experienced localized standing water — typical during heavy rainfall — the county's stormwater system successfully conveyed water away as the rain moved through.

The success didn't happen by accident. Following the devastating 2024 hurricane season, Manatee County made a significant investment to ensure its drainage infrastructure could handle future storms.

Hurricanes Debby, Helene, and Milton left behind extensive damage to canals and drainage systems throughout the county. Thousands of downed trees, heavy vegetation, and debris choked waterways, restricting water flow and increasing flood risks.

A $10 Million Solution

In response, the Board of County Commissioners approved over $10 million in funding to accelerate canal clearing efforts across Manatee County.

The investment has funded:

Routine maintenance of approximately 208 miles of canals

Inspections of more than 330 stormwater ponds

Completion of over 570 stormwater maintenance work orders since the hurricanes

Removal of debris, fallen trees, and obstructions that could impede drainage

Ongoing clearing of major waterways including Gamble Creek, Braden River, Buffalo Creek, and Cabbage Slough

This proactive maintenance has helped restore the capacity of the county's drainage network ahead of heavy rain events — and this weekend's rainfall proved the investment is paying off.

Understanding How Drainage Systems Work

County officials remind residents that during periods of intense rainfall, some temporary ponding on roads and in low-lying areas is normal. This occurs because the volume of water exceeds what any drainage system can immediately convey, regardless of how well-maintained it is.

The key word is "temporary" — stormwater systems are designed to move water over time, and most areas recede as rain moves through.

Expert Advice: When in Doubt, Turn Around

Boyd's advice for drivers is simple but crucial: "If you think that water is going to come up at least to the floorboard of your car, don't risk it. Don't drive through it. Just pull to the side or make that 5-minute detour, or just wait it out."

Tai Tuong

Manatee County echoes this warning: Drivers should never attempt to drive through standing water if they cannot determine its depth.

If your vehicle does get stuck in floodwater:

Don't try to start the engine — this can cause catastrophic damage Get to safety immediately Call a tow truck Prepare for potentially expensive repairs

The Bottom Line

Between the county's $10 million investment in drainage infrastructure and residents making smart decisions about driving through water, Manatee County is better prepared for Florida's heavy rainfall.

But when you encounter standing water on the road, remember: that shortcut could end up being the most expensive drive of your life. Turn around, don't drown — your wallet will thank you.

Haley Zarcone covers Bradenton and Manatee County for Tampa Bay 28.



Share Your Story with Haley

Tampa Bay 28's Haley Zarcone lives and works in Manatee County. It’s her mission to connect with her neighbors and help them find answers to the issues they see every day.

Contact Haley Zarcone First Name Last Name Email Phone Subject Body I'm not a robot Submit

. Tampa Bay 28's Haley Zarcone lives and works in Manatee County. It’s her mission to connect with her neighbors and help them find answers to the issues they see every day.