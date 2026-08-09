Two years after Hurricane Debby: Parrish neighborhood still recovering

PARRISH, Fla. — Rain fell on Jim Davis Road Sunday, but for residents like Tina Borling, no summer storm compares to the water Hurricane Debby brought two years ago this week.

"The water came in fast, from no water in the driveway or on the property to within five hours, 18 inches starting to come into our home," Borling said. "Probably within an hour after that we had 18 inches in our home."

Hurricane Debby put the Parrish neighborhood underwater in August 2024, launching a recovery process that for some families is still ongoing.

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Manatee County residents bouncing back one year after flooding from Hurricane Debby

A street transformed

Borling's home sits near Gamble Creek, one of many waterways in Manatee County impacted by flooding. In the year following Debby, the emotional toll was evident.

"We've had neighbors that have been here on this road for many years that are moving away because of the storm," Borling said at the one-year mark.

Two years later, the street looks different.

"A lot of people have finished the recovery in their home, their renovations or whatever they needed to do," Borling said. "And there are still a few on this road that are rebuilding."

Slow but steady progress

Borling's family is among those still working to complete repairs. For two years, her kitchen has had just two tall pantry cabinets her husband salvaged from someone else.

This week brings a milestone: the family will finally pick out new cabinets.

"I'm very excited about it," Borling said.

She acknowledges the process hasn't been quick, citing insurance delays and the inherent slowness of rebuilding. Not everyone on her street decided to stay.

But Borling is glad she did.

"I'm still happy we didn't have flooding last year, which I pretty much knew we weren't," she said. "This year I'm not worried about this year as well."

County invests millions in drainage improvements

Manatee County has made significant investments to improve drainage following the unprecedented 2024 hurricane season. Hurricanes Debby, Helene and Milton caused extensive damage to canals and drainage infrastructure throughout the county, leaving behind thousands of downed trees, heavy vegetation and debris that restricted water flow.

The Board of County Commissioners approved over $10 million in funding to accelerate canal clearing efforts across the county.

Since the storms, more than 570 stormwater maintenance work orders have been completed, with county crews and contractors removing debris, fallen trees and other obstructions that could impede drainage.

The funding allows contractors to continue clearing major waterways, including Gamble Creek, Braden River, Buffalo Creek and Cabbage Slough, helping restore the capacity of the county's drainage network ahead of future heavy rain events.

This work comes in addition to the county's routine maintenance of approximately 208 miles of canals and inspections of more than 330 stormwater ponds.



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Tampa Bay 28's Haley Zarcone lives and works in Manatee County. It’s her mission to connect with her neighbors and help them find answers to the issues they see every day.

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. Tampa Bay 28's Haley Zarcone lives and works in Manatee County. It’s her mission to connect with her neighbors and help them find answers to the issues they see every day.