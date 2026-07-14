Busch Gardens Tampa Bay coaster 'Kumba' to close in August after 33 years

TAMPA, Fla. — Busch Gardens Tampa Bay announced it will be closing its oldest standing roller coaster, Kumba.

Kumba opened in 1993 and has been entertaining guests for decades. While many of the thrills at Busch Gardens Tampa have received upgrades and new rides have opened, Kumba has been a staple for 33 years.

The park announced it is spending more than $100 million to enhance and transform the experience. Improvements are being made to all aspects of the park, with the closure of Kumba being one of them.

"Our more than $100 million investment represents our commitment to the future of Busch Gardens Tampa Bay and to creating extraordinary experiences that keep guests coming back," said Jon Vigue, president of Busch Gardens Tampa Bay. "Kumba has inspired generations of thrill seekers and earned its place as one of the world's most iconic roller coasters. As we celebrate its incredible legacy, we're also looking ahead. Kumba's Revenge will honor everything guests loved about the original while delivering an entirely new level of thrills."

Parkgoers can still ride Kumba until Aug. 2, with annual pass members receiving exclusive ride time on the morning of Aug. 1. But while many may be sad to say goodbye to Kumba, Busch Gardens wants you to think of it more as a see you later. The park also announced plans for the next-generation roller coaster, Kumba's Revenge.

"The legend of Kumba isn't ending—it's evolving," added Vigue. "Stay tuned as we prepare to unleash Kumba's Revenge."