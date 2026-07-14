Energy companies offer programs to help residents save on summer cooling costs

CLEARWATER, Fla. — Clearwater residents were connected to one of Duke Energy's cost-saving programs Tuesday, as the company reminded customers of the resources available to beat the heat and the bills this summer.

Some Clearwater residents, like Howard Lake, say they have noticed the impact of the heat on their energy bills this summer.

"They've gone up drastically from May to June because June was so hot," Lake said.

Some residents say they have taken steps to manage their usage. One resident described adjusting the airflow in his home after noticing higher costs.

"There was a period of time before I regulated the circulation of the air in the house, but, you know, my bills were kind of high, like over $160, maybe $200," James Turner said.

Turner added replacing his roof, monitoring his air circulation, and keeping his thermostat set to 79 degrees has helped keep his bills in check. However, Turner, who is originally from Philadelphia, said he has a different perspective on the Florida heat.

"Being from Philadelphia, having those cold, cold, cold, cold winters and snowy days, I appreciate the heat because I can always get cool," Turner said.

Duke Energy is building on its EnergyWise Home program to help residents manage costs. The company installs a small device at no cost onto appliances such as water heaters, air conditioners, or pool pumps. During periods of high energy usage, Duke Energy can cycle the energy draw from those devices on the customer's behalf.

"What we're trying to do is avoid expensive energy purchases at a premium, so it's kind of a win-win," Drew Scatizzi, Customer Service Division Manager with Duke Energy Florida, said.

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The company says it is seeing energy consumption reach new highs, making awareness of these programs increasingly important.

"Pretty much every year, we set a new peak, which is why these programs are so vitally important," said Scatizzi. "It's one of the cheapest ways we can manage the grid."

Duke Energy says participants in the EnergyWise Home program can save up to $141 a year through a bill credit.

Depending on which agency supplies your utilities, Duke Energy, FPL, and TECO all recommend similar energy-saving tips, including sealing leaks around your home, cleaning air filters, and adjusting the thermostat to manage energy use. TECO suggests on their website to manage energy use. TECO suggests setting the thermostat to 78 degrees, noting that every degree lower can increase a bill by about 7%.

You can navigate the various pages below to find information about energy-saving programs across the Tampa Bay area.

DUKE ENERGY

FLORIDA POWER AND LIGHT

TAMPA ELECTRIC



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. Tampa Bay 28 reporter Maya Sargent is here to highlight the triumphs and explore the concerns from her neighbors in North Pinellas County. From Clearwater to Tarpon Springs and everywhere in between - fill out the form below to connect with Maya.