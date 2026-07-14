Crystal River man charged after dead puppies found inside home

CRYSTAL RIVER, Fla. — Deputies investigating a welfare check in Crystal River found dead puppies inside a home filled with odors of decay, feces, and ammonia, leading to felony animal cruelty charges against the property owner.

According to the Citrus County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded Sunday to a home on West Sandra Street for a well-being check.

After receiving no answer at the door, deputies noticed an open window and detected strong odors coming from inside the residence. Investigators said deputies looked through the window and saw the decomposed remains of multiple dogs inside the home.

Animal Control officers were called to assist at the scene.

Investigators identified the homeowner as 52-year-old Ryan Michael White of Crystal River. Deputies said White later returned to the property while driving a vehicle, resulting in an additional charge of driving while license suspended or revoked.

The sheriff’s office said White, a former owner of Elite German Shepherds, was determined to be the sole caretaker of the animals on the property.

White was arrested on five felony counts of animal cruelty, one count of driving while license suspended or revoked and an active warrant related to a previous suspended license charge.

Authorities said six additional adult dogs were removed from the property and taken to Citrus County Animal Services for veterinary examinations.

Sheriff David Vincent called the conditions inside the home “disturbing and completely avoidable” in a statement released by the agency.