Clearwater Beach residents push to restore library hours after hurricanes left it with reduced schedule

CLEARWATER BEACH, Fla. (WFTS) — Clearwater Beach residents are asking the City to restore full hours and resources at their local library, which has operated on a reduced schedule since hurricanes struck nearly two years ago.

WATCH: Residents share thoughts about the Clearwater Beach Library

WFTS Residents share thoughts about the Clearwater Beach Library

The library currently operates 12 hours per week. Residents say they want to see resources expanded, with more books, printers, and computers, and that the nearest fully functioning library sometimes requires an approximately 80-minute drive to the mainland during peak traffic.

"The fact of the matter is there's very few things left that bind a community. This library is one of them. I think it's the heart of the community," said Barbara Roberts, a Clearwater Beach resident.

WFTS The status of the current Beach Library

Neighbors say they want more than a partial reopening.

"We were 30 hours a week up and running. Now...there's nothing really there. We want a full functioning library," said another resident, Suzanne Boschen.

WFTS Neighbors ask City to restore library hours on the Beach

Restoring the library may be difficult. The City says the library falls among the services that could be impacted if a property tax amendment on November's ballot receives 60% voter approval. The City is currently drafting a contingency budget plan.

"All of our departments that are impacted by the general fund, or support the general fund, they're looking at, how do we provide core service levels but meeting that reduction in revenue levels," said City Manager, Jennifer Poirrier, told Tampa Bay 28 back in July.

According to the City's Property Tax Fund Dashboard, library services face a $3.1 million estimated funding impact, which includes the potential closure of a library branch and the beach library.

Regarding the future of the library, the City sent this statement:

"The Clearwater Beach Library has a history of adapting to different locations and changing circumstances, and the current pop-up is another example of that following the hurricanes. Restoring it to what existed before requires resources at a time when future revenues remain uncertain." City of Clearwater

For residents who have already endured two years of storm recovery, they said the possibility of a permanent closure is difficult to accept.

"The idea that maybe we wouldn't be reopening is something that it's more than disappointing. It's very sad, because this really is the hub of the community here, especially after everything we've been through in the last two years," said resident Jan Walton.

All eyes will be on November's ballot to see if the amendment reaches the 60% approval threshold needed to pass.



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Tampa Bay 28 reporter Maya Sargent is here to highlight the triumphs and explore the concerns from her neighbors in North Pinellas County. From Clearwater to Tarpon Springs and everywhere in between - fill out the form below to connect with Maya.

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. Tampa Bay 28 reporter Maya Sargent is here to highlight the triumphs and explore the concerns from her neighbors in North Pinellas County. From Clearwater to Tarpon Springs and everywhere in between - fill out the form below to connect with Maya.