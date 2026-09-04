Dunedin bans launching motorized watercraft from south side of Causeway over safety concerns

DUNEDIN, Fla. — The Dunedin City Commission voted unanimously to ban the launching of motorized watercraft from the south side of the Dunedin Causeway, citing safety and environmental concerns, according to the city.

Commissioners approved the ordinance on second and final reading during their Thursday meeting following a 5-0 vote. The measure previously advanced after a July 23 public hearing, according to a news release.

The ordinance only prohibits the launching of motorized watercraft from the south side of the Causeway and does not affect the operation of boats and personal watercraft in the Intracoastal Waterway or St. Joseph Sound, the city said.

City officials said public safety was a primary concern during discussions surrounding the ordinance. The city said banning the launching and retrieval of motorized watercraft from the Causeway beach will reduce the risk of collisions involving kayakers, paddleboarders and swimmers.

According to Dunedin Fire Chief Michael Handoga, there have been two jet ski fatalities since 2020. The Pinellas County Sheriff's Office also reported 80 jet ski-related incidents between Jan. 1, 2022, and April 30, 2026.

City leaders also pointed to environmental concerns. The Causeway has been closed since 2024 due to damage from Hurricane Milton, and officials said native seagrass and wildlife have rebounded during that time.

The city said launching from the shoreline can damage seagrass beds, which are important to the ecosystem of St. Joseph Sound and surrounding waterways.

Pinellas County deputies will enforce the ordinance. Officials said a first violation will result in a warning. Subsequent violations could result in citations, municipal fines and possible trespassing enforcement.

The city said boaters will be directed to public and private boat ramps located between two and 12 miles from the Causeway.

According to the city, the ordinance received support from Pinellas County, local sailing organizations, Causeway-area homeowner associations and environmental groups.