CLEARWATER, Fla. — All eyes are on November, for many reasons, including the property tax amendment that could raise the homestead exemption to $250,000 by 2028.

City documents show the Pinellas County Property Appraiser's Office has projected the city will receive about $12.3 million less in revenue in the first year and almost $8 million less in the second year if the amendment passes in November.

The same documents show ad-valorem tax revenue makes up almost 50% of the City's general fund budget.

WATCH: Clearwater City Council Member says Yes on Three, Property Tax Amendment, as City prepares contingency budget

Clearwater City Council member in favor of property tax amendment

Some residents say they support the measure.

"I hope it will choke off some of the money that looks like it evaporates in Clearwater," Daniel Holuba.

City Council Member Ryan Cotton has spoken out on social media in support of the amendment.

"Affordability is a definite issue for even young Floridians in Clearwater, all around the state. It's something that we need to take seriously it can't just be a talking point. So that's where elected officials really need to step in, put their money where their mouth is," Cotton said.

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The amendment has received pushback from many groups including the Florida Sheriff's Association over concerns about public safety. Cotton said he understands those concerns personally.

"Not only am I an elected official, but I'm also a first responder, right? So I mean, this will definitely have an impact at my own career choice. To that end, I would just reiterate... it's the people's money and government does need to know, spend it efficiently, wisely," Cotton said.

The City has enlisted the public to help plan for potential cuts and identify where residents would be open to changes.

"We wanted the community to just come in, walk around, talk to the departments, get a better idea about what it is that they do, what services they provide, and how that affects the budget, so that they can make good choices when it comes to time to do so," Cotton said.

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City documents show that if the amendment passes, the city is looking at budget reductions for Libraries, Parks and Recreation, Planning and Development, and Police — including reductions in funds for Police equipment.

The City Manager sent Tampa Bay 28 this statement:

Following our Dollars to Donuts event and the City Council’s recent budget discussion, we are continuing to look at our contingency plan and what potential revenue changes could mean for Clearwater. These conversations will continue with City Council, our employees and the community. I would encourage anyone interested in where those discussions currently stand to watch our latest Special Budget Work session Council meeting. Above all, we want to be transparent with our employees and residents about what we know, what we may not know and what we are planning for, without creating unnecessary fear or speculation.

Jennifer Poirrier, City Manager

The City's next budget hearing is set for September 15 at 6pm.



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Tampa Bay 28 reporter Maya Sargent is here to highlight the triumphs and explore the concerns from her neighbors in North Pinellas County. From Clearwater to Tarpon Springs and everywhere in between - fill out the form below to connect with Maya.

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. Tampa Bay 28 reporter Maya Sargent is here to highlight the triumphs and explore the concerns from her neighbors in North Pinellas County. From Clearwater to Tarpon Springs and everywhere in between - fill out the form below to connect with Maya.