North Greenwood new overlay plan set to revitalize the area, community discussions underway

CLEARWATER, FLORIDA — The City of Clearwater held a community meeting Tuesday to walk neighbors through the four-step process to establish a development overlay for the North Greenwood area.

WFTS City officials share more information about the overlay proposal for the North Greenwood area

Tuesday night centered around steps three and four. Clearwater City Council is set to vote on steps one and two Thursday night during their Council meeting.

The overlay would give property owners the option to develop property designed to revitalize the area. The city says it is not adding new land uses but instead changing the look and feel of the community.

Marcie Stenmark, Long Range Planning Manager for the City of Clearwater, said the overlay is designed to give property owners a choice.

"So, we intentionally did an overlay to provide less redevelopment pressure and property owners can choose to opt in if they would like to. If they don't want to opt in, they can continue doing what they're doing. They can keep their houses. They can keep their businesses." Stenmark said.

Neighbors say the change is something they have wanted for a long time. Gloria Campbell, with Clearwater Urban Leadership Coalition, said the community is ready for growth.

WFTS Neighbors weigh in on why they want to see change

"We really want the wealth to grow. We want people to stay. We want families." Campbell said.

For those who choose to opt in, Campbell said the overlay opens up new possibilities.

"They'll be able to build additional units on there. That will bring them additional income. But more importantly, it'll put more rental units," said Campbell. "We'll be able to increase the amount of rentals, amount of space that's available."

City documents describe the North Greenwood area as a place that has experienced decline for decades. Officials say the new land rules are intended to meet residents' goals to revitalize the area.

If the plan passes all stages, the city says the overlay will take effect in May 2027.



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Tampa Bay 28 reporter Maya Sargent is here to highlight the triumphs and explore the concerns from her neighbors in North Pinellas County. From Clearwater to Tarpon Springs and everywhere in between - fill out the form below to connect with Maya.

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. Tampa Bay 28 reporter Maya Sargent is here to highlight the triumphs and explore the concerns from her neighbors in North Pinellas County. From Clearwater to Tarpon Springs and everywhere in between - fill out the form below to connect with Maya.