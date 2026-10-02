Clearwater City Council votes 3-2 to vacate more streets in downtown Clearwater

CLEARWATER, FLORIDA — The Clearwater City Council has given final approval to vacate portions of Laura Street, Grove Street and an alleyway for parking connected to a planned EVO Family Entertainment Center backed by the Church of Scientology.

WFTS Community members line up outside the Council meeting Thursday night

City council approved the street vacations in a 3-2 vote Thursday night, clearing a key hurdle for the downtown development.

The decision drew a large crowd and renewed a broader debate over whether property in downtown Clearwater should remain public or be transferred for private development.

“I think we’re all just baffled that they’re plowing through to give away these streets when they know very well the citizens do not want this,” said Jill Gibbs, with the grassroots organization, Save the Garden.

WFTS Save the Garden member, Jill Gibbs, shares her frustrations over the street vacations with Tampa Bay 28

Supporters described the entertainment center as a family-friendly attraction that could benefit the surrounding area.

“This is something that’s complementary to the family and something that everyone can enjoy,” one supporter said during public comment. “It will make the area more wholesome.”

Supporters emphasize investment and jobs

Project supporters say the development represents a privately funded investment of approximately $200 million.

“It’s the largest in 50 years,” said Erin Banks with the Church of Scientology. “It’s a $200 million investment. It’s the investment that’s more than anything that has ever happened in 50 years, and it’s all privately funded. There’s no grants, no incentives, no subsidies.”

Information shared by EVO Entertainment indicates the center is expected to attract tourists and create more than 300 jobs.

“We’ve never done a project like this before,” said Jack Muffoletto, senior principal with TK Architects over the project. “It’s going to be a one-of-a-kind for the cinema. You’ve seen the promotions that it’s going to be the largest screen in the world.”

Residents continue to push back

Public opposition has focused on the loss of publicly-owned streets and calls for future street-vacation decisions to be placed before voters.

Save the Garden said they collected more than 10,000 signatures seeking to overturn the City Council’s recent decision to vacate South Garden Avenue.

The Pinellas County Supervisor of Elections Office is reviewing those signatures before they are returned to the City Clerk.

At Thursday’s meeting, opponents urged City leaders to consider the permanent effect of transferring public property.

“Once they’re gone, they’re gone forever, and we want to put that on repeat,” one speaker said.

WFTS One of the streets that will now be vacated for EVO Family Entertainment Center

Despite the opposition, Thursday’s vote gives the EVO Entertainment project the approval it needs to move forward.

Muffoletto said the development team plans to break ground next year. Construction is expected to take approximately 16 months.



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Tampa Bay 28 reporter Maya Sargent is here to highlight the triumphs and explore the concerns from her neighbors in North Pinellas County. From Clearwater to Tarpon Springs and everywhere in between - fill out the form below to connect with Maya.

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. Tampa Bay 28 reporter Maya Sargent is here to highlight the triumphs and explore the concerns from her neighbors in North Pinellas County. From Clearwater to Tarpon Springs and everywhere in between - fill out the form below to connect with Maya.