Missing Palm Harbor teen found safe after community-led search across Tampa Bay

DUNEDIN, FLORIDA — A missing 17-year-old from Palm Harbor has been found safe after a massive community search effort that stretched across the Tampa Bay area.

The teen's family received the news Wednesday evening during an emotional FaceTime call, reuniting the family after nearly three days apart.

WFTS Family reunites with missing 17-year-old over FaceTime

"Hi bud, I love you," his mother, Mercedes Santana said, during the call, as family members learned he had been located safely.

The reunion came after hundreds of volunteers spent days searching for the teenager. Community members took to the streets, waterways and neighborhoods on foot, bicycles, cars and boats, hoping to bring him home safely.

Wednesday's search effort drew a large crowd of supporters from across the area, motivated to help.

WFTS Community search efforts took place all day Wednesday to find the missing teen

"So I have two boys that are 20 and 22. This boy is 17, and it just hit me hard," said community member Tiffany Lubke. "We have mutual friends with the family, and I felt that there was not enough visibility on this, so I decided to put it together."

Volunteers distributed flyers and searched throughout the community, determined to keep attention focused on the missing teen.

Throughout the ordeal, family members remained hopeful he would return home safely and continued encouraging people to share information and spread awareness.

WFTS Hugs and tears of relief in Dunedin Wednesday night

"Any bit of help is greatly appreciated, especially just getting the word out, getting eyes everywhere, flyers everywhere," said Santana said during the search. "Maybe he'll see it himself and realize, 'What am I doing?' and snap back into place to come back home."

According to the Tampa Police Department, officers located the teen shortly after 5:30 p.m. Wednesday. Authorities confirmed he is safe.



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. Tampa Bay 28 reporter Maya Sargent is here to highlight the triumphs and explore the concerns from her neighbors in North Pinellas County. From Clearwater to Tarpon Springs and everywhere in between - fill out the form below to connect with Maya.