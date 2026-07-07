Clearwater City Council set to vote on funds allocated for community needs and welfare

CLEARWATER, FLORIDA — Over $8 million is set to be allocated to various community projects in Clearwater that address needs such as affordable housing and resources for the unhoused.

The proposal cleared the Neighborhood and Affordable Housing Advisory Board Tuesday.

Funding is set to go toward several projects, including shelter repairs, homelessness services and infrastructure improvements for local organizations.

Dylan Mayeux, housing division manager with the economic development and housing department for the city of Clearwater, said new services are added each funding cycle.

"It's important to note that we can't fund the same activity year over year. So essentially what's required is these services will be adding a new service," said Mayeux. "If we really dig down, they're adding, like, a new case manager or they're adding a new service that they're providing."

Among the highlights, $140,000 is slated for Hope Villages for America to repair windows at their abuse shelter.

City of Clearwater

Tackling homelessness is another major goal of the proposal.

The Homeless Empowerment Program and the Society of St. Vincent de Paul Council of Upper Pinellas County are each set to receive over $100,000 for infrastructure improvements and a community kitchen, respectively.

The City estimates that more than 4,600 people will be helped by some of these programs that tackle homelessness.

Nearly 15% of Clearwater residents live in poverty, according to the U.S. Census Bureau.

Clearwater resident Linda Byars said she believes the programs are strategic and that conditions will improve with continued investment.

"I think it's going to improve over time, the more money that we can provide for housing specifically," said Byars. "I have faith that it's going to be better."

The proposal still requires city council approval.

The council will discuss the funding model at a work session next week before voting the following Thursday.



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. Tampa Bay 28 reporter Maya Sargent is here to highlight the triumphs and explore the concerns from her neighbors in North Pinellas County. From Clearwater to Tarpon Springs and everywhere in between - fill out the form below to connect with Maya.