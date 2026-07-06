Senior residents face staggering heat inside Clearwater apartments for over 2 weeks, AC finally restored

CLEARWATER, Florida — Senior residents at the Hampton Apartments in Clearwater have been sweating inside their homes for more than2 weeks without air conditioning, even as outdoor temperatures climb into the high 80s.

Resident Rick Scoville sent video Sunday night showing how he has been coping — relying on portable AC units, taking long naps, and finding any way he can to stay cool.

"This is what I'm living with and have been living with for a little over a week, but I've been without AC since the18th of June…unbelievable," Scoville said.

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Management for the building has provided residents with portable AC units, but the situation forced some families to spend out of pocket. Larry Jarvick said he spent $400 out of pocket on a portable air unit while worrying about his 96-year-old mother-in-law.

"There has to be some consideration that these people don't have a lot of time left," Jarvick said. "Why make it full of anxiety and why make it full of fear and pain?"

When asked whether the situation had been difficult, Jarvick said his primary concern remained his mother-in-law's health.

"Well, the main thing has been worrying about the health of my mother-in-law because she's 96," Jarvick said.

Rick Scoville

The housing complex did not respond to a request for comment. In a Fourth of July email to residents, management wrote in part:

“Please know that our team and contractors continue working diligently behind the scenes and around the clock to move this project forward. While you may not always see crews actively on-site, rest assured work is continuing and ongoing remediation efforts to keep the project progressing as efficiently as possible.”



“We remain committed to restoring the building's air conditioning system as quickly and safely as we can, and we truly appreciate your continued patience, understanding, and support throughout this process.”

Management for Hampton Apartments

Florida law does not require landlords to provide air conditioning, but if it is included in a lease, landlords are required to keep it in working order.

Jarvick said residents deserve more from management.

"They're our elders, and I was brought up to respect our elders. So they deserve an explanation, and they deserve consideration, and then they deserve to get the thing fixed as quickly as possible," Jarvick said.

As of Monday afternoon, management confirmed that the AC has been restored. They said they will now check each individual unit to confirm that cool air is flowing throughout.

WFTS

Residents have notified us that crews have been on site repairing the units.

If you have been affected by this issue and would like to share your story please reach out to Tampa Bay 28's Maya Sargent at Maya.Sargent@TampaBay28.com.



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Tampa Bay 28 reporter Maya Sargent is here to highlight the triumphs and explore the concerns from her neighbors in North Pinellas County. From Clearwater to Tarpon Springs and everywhere in between - fill out the form below to connect with Maya.

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. Tampa Bay 28 reporter Maya Sargent is here to highlight the triumphs and explore the concerns from her neighbors in North Pinellas County. From Clearwater to Tarpon Springs and everywhere in between - fill out the form below to connect with Maya.