Pinellas County jail inmate found dead in cell, no foul play suspected: PCSO

PINELLAS CO., Fla. — A 28-year-old inmate at the Pinellas County Jail was found unresponsive in his cell on the morning of July 3 and later pronounced dead, according to the Pinellas County Sheriff's Office (PCSO).

Officials identified the inmate as Robert Sunmonu, who had been housed at the jail since May 13 on a federal marshal hold.

Officials said deputies and jail medical staff began lifesaving efforts after Sunmonu was discovered unresponsive around 11:30 a.m. Paramedics later pronounced him dead at 12:37 p.m.

Sunmonu had documented preexisting medical conditions, per PCSO, and, at this stage of the investigation, there are no signs his death was caused by injuries sustained while in custody.

The Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office Robbery and Homicide Unit is continuing to investigate, though detectives said the death does not currently appear suspicious.