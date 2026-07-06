PALM HARBOR, Fla. — It may be the middle of summer, but school is in session in the gulf off the coast of Palm Harbor. It’s called First Mate Academy.

Run out of Speckled Trout Marina, the academy has been teaching kids and teens the fundamentals of boating and fishing safety for the past four years.

“I started First Mate Academy because I’m very passionate about educating children,” said Captain Andy Benedict. “We want to make sure kids know what they are doing and how to do it safely.”

WATCH: First Mate Academy makes safety top priority

First Mate Academy makes safety top priority

Captain Andy said he saw a need in the system and decided he could help.

“So, a 14-year-old can legally go drive a power-driven boat without ever having set foot on a boat, all they have to do is click A, B, C, D for the right answer,” said Benedict.

So, Captain Andy developed a seven-course program starting with the basics, like the importance of wearing a life jacket, and ending with skilled maneuvering, like how to dock a boat during heavy wind.

“We are the only driver's ed for boating in the state of Florida for youth,” said Benedict. “There is a bit of a false sense of security out here on this open, beautiful, calm water, and when things go wrong, they can go wrong quickly, and the repercussions of an accident can be fatal.”

WFTS

While in between the boating, the students are also learning how to fish.

“Each week of camp is themed by species, so we’ve had two red fish weeks, we’ve had two tarpon weeks, this is shark week,” said Benedict.

WFTS

During any given time, there could be up to 30 students in the academy, ranging in age from eight to 18.

“Originally I didn’t know anything about boats, and I really like fishing and boating,” said student Colin Battershell.

“There is nowhere else where you can get that opportunity to learn everything and also come out and do it,” said student Walton Kent.

WFTS

Captain Andy said the best part of the academy is watching students develop not just boating and fishing skills but also life skills like confidence, problem-solving, and teamwork.

“If I can help one child, or one family, with their safety and their productivity, then I think I’ve done what I was meant to do,” said Benedict.

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