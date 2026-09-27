Clearwater Beach residents mark two years since Hurricane Helene with heightened anxiety for this season

CLEARWATER BEACH, FLORIDA — Two years after Hurricane Helene's storm surge devastated Clearwater Beach, residents say the rising water has been replaced by rising anxiety.

Sylvia Tzekas was among those who watched the water rise from her home during the 2024 storm. She chose not to evacuate, like she had done every time before, with no issue.

Sylvia Tzekas Damage at Sylvia Tzekas' home during hurricane Helene

"It was devastating watching it come through, just watching the water rise and coming straight for you," Tzekas said. "It was pretty traumatizing."

When asked if she feared for her life, Tzekas did not hesitate.

"Absolutely."

"The windows were shaking, the water is rising," said Tzekas. "It's too late to leave at that point."

WFTS Sylvia shares the damage she had at your home

Tzekas was among the lucky ones.

According to the National Hurricane Center's report on the 2024 storm, 12 people drowned in the storm surge in Pinellas County. There were 34 total deaths in the state.

"It was so windy, it was so loud, just watching that rain come through and that tide rising so fast," Tzekas said.

Now, with hurricane season underway, Tzekas says the anxiety is constant — even as the tropics have remained significantly below average this year.

"Trying not to think about it but of course having it in your head, it's October, we're going into October, you're constantly reliving it in your head," Tzekas said.

Rebuilding efforts are continuing along Clearwater Beach. Clearwater Mayor Bruce Rector pointed out homes where neighbors have elevated their structures to reduce future flood risk, saying at least a dozen homes in the area have been lifted.

WFTS Clearwater Beach Mayor shows us how his neighborhood has changed following hurricane damage

The changes to the neighborhood have come with a sense of loss.

"It's really sad to lose some of that history that we're losing with the generations that have been here moving on," Rector said.

The City of Clearwater previously told Tampa Bay 28 it is set to be reimbursed $9.3 million from FEMA for storm-related damages.

For Tzekas, the experience has permanently changed how she will respond to future storms.

"Do you think you'll evacuate every time now?" Tampa Bay 28 asked Tzekas.

"Absolutely," Tzekas said. "Absolutely."



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Tampa Bay 28 reporter Maya Sargent is here to highlight the triumphs and explore the concerns from her neighbors in North Pinellas County. From Clearwater to Tarpon Springs and everywhere in between - fill out the form below to connect with Maya.

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. Tampa Bay 28 reporter Maya Sargent is here to highlight the triumphs and explore the concerns from her neighbors in North Pinellas County. From Clearwater to Tarpon Springs and everywhere in between - fill out the form below to connect with Maya.