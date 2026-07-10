CLEARWATER, Fla. — We are one month away from the start of school for many districts across Tampa Bay, and that means back-to-school shopping.

However, not every family can afford new clothes and supplies, but one local nonprofit and store are teaming up to help.

WATCH: Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Tampa Bay deliver backpacks to kids in need

Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Tampa Bay deliver backpacks to kids in need

Interns from the Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Tampa Bay filled their shopping carts with backpacks this week thanks to the annual Kohl's Cares Grant worth $1,000.

Intern Pablo Vargas-Arvizu knows all too well the power of a new backpack on the first day of school.

“You know you feel like a new guy, you feel like you are the fresh person in school, everyone is looking at you, especially when you have the flyest backpack,” said Pablo. “I feel like it’s important, it gives you so much confidence, especially walking into school because a lot of kids are very nervous, they feel like they are going to be judged and that’s how school really is sometimes, you know there is judgement.”

However, like many kids growing up, Pablo said affording a nice, new backpack was a challenge. That’s where the Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Tampa Bay stepped in, with help from community partnerships like the Kohl's Cares Grant.

Carla Mattern, VP of development for the Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Tampa Bay, said it’s safe to say some of these kids would not have a new backpack without this type of outreach.

“We have a lot of clubs, a lot of kids, and we want to make sure they are all ready to go back to school,” said Mattern.

From Mario Brother to Hello Kitty, interns picked out backpacks for all ages and personalities. For Pablo, it hits especially close to home.

“This is a real full circle moment for me, and I’m so blessed to be able to help these kids, I was in their shoes,” said Pablo. “I think they are going to be excited personally, I feel that this is something that excites me the most because I love helping people, I love being out there and reaching out.”

Many believe if you look good, you feel good, and if you feel good, it will lead to good grades.

“We want to make sure they are set up for success in school, in their careers and in their lives,” said Mattern.



Share Your Story with Robert



We all take pride in where we live, and Robert Boyd takes pride in highlighting why we feel that way. Whether it’s people doing good or underrepresented communities that deserve a spotlight, Robert wants to know about them. Just use the form below to reach out to Robert.

Contact Robert Boyd First Name Last Name Email Phone Subject Body I'm not a robot Submit

. We all take pride in where we live, and Robert Boyd takes pride in highlighting why we feel that way. Whether it’s people doing good or underrepresented communities that deserve a spotlight, Robert wants to know about them. Just use the form below to reach out to Robert.