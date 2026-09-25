Pinellas County issues state of emergency as dengue fever cases rise

PINELLAS COUNTY, FL (WFTS) — Pinellas County is now under a state of emergency for dengue fever.

Now both county crews and local pest control companies are stepping up efforts to help.

Watch report from Casey Albritton

Pinellas issues state of emergency for dengue fever

"In the afternoons we would sit out on the veranda and have dinner or chitchat, and there was always mosquitos," said Kaye Buckler.

Buckler grew up in Jamaica, and knows many people who have had dengue fever.

"The people that did have dengue really suffered, it's an extremely high fever and body aches," she said.

She said seeing dengue make its way through Florida is surprising.

"This is the first time in Pinellas County that I've seen a major ordeal about dengue fever and it's very shocking," said Buckler.

She owns a pest control company called Pest Care in Largo and said mosquitoes can breed in the smallest amount of water.

"That tree has little dips, so water fills in those little dips and you can’t see that until you climb the tree, so that's another breeding point in oak trees especially," she said.

She said it's also important to dump any standing water in yards.

"It's the little things that need to be addressed," said Buckler.

Not only is standing water an issue, but experts said uncontrolled grass, bushes and vegetation can become a breeding ground.

WFTS

"Anytime you have this high, high grassy area, where my hand just disappears into that, you’re going to have a breeding ground, because the shaded area, they are going to lay their eggs," said Paul Carli with Top Notch Pest Control.

Carli said he’s been getting many calls with people concerned about dengue…he said prevention is critical.

"Keeping your windows and doors shut, that is a huge thing, screened doors, screened patios, things like that," said Carli.

Pinellas County crews are going door to door and spraying areas with high mosquito presence.

In the meantime, Buckler said everyone needs to do what they can to keep the community safe.

"I think this is more of a community based situation that we all need to come together and work together and resolving our neighborhoods of any standing water," said Buckler.



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Casey Albritton is dedicated to telling your stories throughout South Pinellas County. From St. Petersburg to Largo, she’s there to share the triumphs and struggles of the community she calls home. So, let Casey know about the stories that matter to you.

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. Casey Albritton is dedicated to telling your stories throughout South Pinellas County. From St. Petersburg to Largo, she’s there to share the triumphs and struggles of the community she calls home. So, let Casey know about the stories that matter to you.