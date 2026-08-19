Pinellas County residents react to Angie Nixon, Ashley Moody U.S. Senate race set for November

PINELLAS COUNTY, FLORIDA — Angie Nixon won the Democratic nomination for Florida's U.S. Senate seat Tuesday, defeating Alex Vindman in one of the biggest upsets of the primary election.

Nixon ran a grassroots campaign, raising less than $1 million compared to Vindman's more than $16 million. Nixon will now face Republican Ashley Moody in November's general election. The winner will serve the remaining 2 years of Marco Rubio's term before having to run for the full 6-year seat in 2028.

Nixon's win is energizing progressive voters in the Tampa Bay area. Karla Correa, Co-chair of Pinellas DSA, said she is supporting Nixon because of her progressive approach and the issues she is championing.

"People are struggling, and we don't want some, like, milquetoast centrist like Alex Vindman or, like, you know, Ashley Moody, who aren't going to fight for the people," Correa said.

WATCH: Residents react to Angie Nixon, Ashley Moody U.S. Senate race set for November

Residents react to Angie Nixon, Ashley Moody U.S. Senate race set for November

Correa said the issues most important to her and her community are clear.

"Universal housing, universal health care, child care, education, ending mass incarceration. That's a big thing," Correa said.

On the Republican side, Moody won her primary with large margins Tuesday night. Anthony McDaniel, President of the Florida Faith Foundations, said he is excited to support Moody heading into November.

"She's pro-law enforcement. She's pro-life. She's pro-capitalism. She's pro-family values. All those things resonate with people," McDaniel said.

McDaniel pointed to Moody's established record in Florida politics as a key reason for his support.

"One thing I learned years ago is that you follow and you read and you listen to practitioners. Practitioners are ideas that have been tested. Theoreticians are ideas that are not tested. Angie Nixon is a theoretician. They're not tested," McDaniel said.

Despite Moody's strong primary showing, McDaniel said her campaign cannot afford to lose focus heading into the general election.

"One thing I've learned as an athlete, you never disrespect your opponent," McDaniel said.

Both parties say their focus is now squarely on November.



Share Your Story with Maya



Tampa Bay 28 reporter Maya Sargent is here to highlight the triumphs and explore the concerns from her neighbors in North Pinellas County. From Clearwater to Tarpon Springs and everywhere in between - fill out the form below to connect with Maya.

Contact Maya Sargent First Name Last Name Email Phone Subject Body I'm not a robot Submit

. Tampa Bay 28 reporter Maya Sargent is here to highlight the triumphs and explore the concerns from her neighbors in North Pinellas County. From Clearwater to Tarpon Springs and everywhere in between - fill out the form below to connect with Maya.