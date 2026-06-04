SAFETY HARBOR — Lifelong Safety Harbor resident, Mena Kierman, is one of many professional artists giving back to their community this summer by mentoring teenagers through the strokes of a paintbrush at the Safety Harbor Art & Music Center’s Summer Teen Art Camp.

The Safety Harbor Art & Music Center says it’s more important than ever to offer teens a fun, inclusive, and friendly environment where they can release their energy in a positive and creative way.

WATCH: Professional artists mentor teens at Safety Harbor summer camp

Professional artists mentor teens at Safety Harbor summer camp

“It really is that heartfelt moment because I know what it’s like to be them, running around town, wanting to hang out with friends, but where am I going to go that I’m allowed, to make sure I know where my parents know where I’m at, they know that I’m safe,” said Kierman.

The teens said they feel very fortunate to have the opportunity to learn from professional artists. It could lead to a lifelong hobby or even a career.

“I am so thankful that we have the opportunity to do art right now because a lot of places art is being taken away from the different schools and things,” said a student named Charlie.

The aspiring artists said they’ve heard about the teen takeovers and say that if there were more camps like this, it probably wouldn’t be happening.

“I think the reason why teens are acting bad is because they don’t have an expressive outlet, so I think art is that expressive outlet that teens need,” said a student named Avery.

“They have all that anger boiled up inside them, and they use it in the wrong way to do like not-so-great things, but like when you put it into art, you can be who you really are and bring out the good side of you,” said a student named Gabriella.

From the canvas to the paint to the brushes, teens are equipped with everything they need to create a beautiful life-size collage, but at the heart of the camp, there is a different set of tools.

“You know how to speak, how to be comfortable, how to respect each other's spaces, how to communicate, how to take chances, and here we really also focus on making sure these kids walk away with a new set of tools no matter where they are going in life,” said Kierman.

When the murals are finished, they will be installed in public places throughout Safety Harbor for everyone to enjoy.

“I can be proud and I can go out and see my friends and say, ‘I painted that,’ or ‘hey that’s something that my friend made,’” said a student named Jaden.

For more information on summer camps at the Safety Harbor Art & Music Center, click here.



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. We all take pride in where we live, and Robert Boyd takes pride in highlighting North Pinellas County. Concerns and triumphs from Clearwater to Tarpon Springs and everywhere in-between, Robert is here for you. Just use the form below to reach out to Robert.