Safety Harbor plans to move the Fourth of July Fireworks to protect wildlife

SAFETY HARBOR, Fla. — Fourth of July fireworks plans could soon be changing for Safety Harbor. The city is discussing a new location in order to protect local wildlife.

On Monday, the Safety Harbor City Council will be voting on whether to move their fireworks display from City Park to Waterfront Park. The big concern is birds.

“So since we announced that we were going to have the fireworks down here we’ve had a lot of input from residents and other concerned groups that there is endangered species, protected species in this area, and all the loud noises would be disruptive to the birds and wildlife in the area,” said Mayor Joe Ayoub.

The mayor says at least four different species of threatened birds are nesting at Alligator Lake. He says loud fireworks could scare the birds off never to return, leaving their babies alone and vulnerable.

“So, the threatened birds are the wood storks, the little blue and tri-colored herons, and there’s also some reddish egrets out there,” said Ayoub. “There’s a lot of people very concerned about the environment and nature and the animals out here, so we just want to be good stewards.”

The proposed new venue, Waterfront Park, was the previous home for the annual fireworks display.

The only reason the city made the change was to make room for the reconstruction of the Waterfront Park docks and pier, which were severely damaged during the 2024 hurricane season. Veterans Memorial Lane, which is the main entrance to the park, remains closed.

“So, the big difference is that we are not going to allow vendors down at the Waterfront Park this year, in years past vendors would go down there, they would serve drinks and food, so we just ask residents to bring their own refreshments down to enjoy the fireworks display,” said Ayoub.

Ayoub said he is proud of the city’s response and their determination to put on a fun and safe 4th of July celebration. The change in venue will become official following a city council vote Monday night. The meeting starts at 7 p.m. and is open to the public.

“I don’t like to speak for other commissioners, but I’m confident that this one will probably be unanimous,” said Ayoub.



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. We all take pride in where we live, and Robert Boyd takes pride in highlighting North Pinellas County. Concerns and triumphs from Clearwater to Tarpon Springs and everywhere in-between, Robert is here for you. Just use the form below to reach out to Robert.