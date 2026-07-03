Deputies arrest Dunedin man for pointing laser at helicopter: PCSO

DUNEDIN, Fla. — A 62-year-old Dunedin man is facing a felony charge after deputies arrested him for pointing a laser at a Pinellas County Sheriff's Office (PCSO) helicopter.

According to PCSO, Eric Gelman illuminated the laser at an airborne at flight deputies' helicopter early Friday morning.

The PCSO helicopter was airborne shortly before 4 p.m., assisting the Clearwater Police Department with a call for service, when the flight deputies said a blue laser was flashed twice into the helicopter cockpit.

The flight deputies traced the laser to a home in at 1200 Sunset Lane in Dunedin, where the blue laser device was recovered and Gelman was arrested and charged with felony misuse of a laser lighting device (third degree).

Gelman was transported to the Pinellas County Jail.

The investigation is ongoing.