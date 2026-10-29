Tarpon Springs neighbors push back on Keystone Road land use decision

TARPON SPRINGS, FLORIDA — Some Tarpon Springs neighbors are pushing back against a recent land use change approved by the Pinellas County Commission, arguing they were not adequately informed about plans to expand a place of worship on Keystone Road.

The Pinellas County Commission gave the property the green light to expand following a final vote in mid-October.

Some nearby residents, however, say they did not realize the expansion was being considered and are questioning how the proposal was described during the process.

“This was labeled as a community center, and they're telling us that that's the normal way it's worded. We don't believe that. And if it is true, it needs to change,” neighbor Gary Posch said.

County staff said this week that they met notification requirements required by law. According to the county, the process included multiple votes by various boards, notices sent to 16 properties within a 300-foot radius of the property, posted signage and a notice in the newspaper.

WFTS The property set for expansion is off Keystone Road

Neighbors are specifically taking issue with the property being described as a “community assembly facility” in meeting materials.

The county says “community assembly facility” is the terminology used in its code.

Not everyone in the community opposes the expansion. Julie Washburn said the organization has been a good neighbor for years.

“We've never had a problem with them. They've been kind to us when we've talked to them. When we've had requests, they've been accommodating. They're good neighbors,” Washburn said.

Others, including Posch, want commissioners to take another look at the decision and the process that led to it.

“We would like to see them re-examine this and do it in a fair and equitable way,” Posch said.

The county says the appeal window remains open for neighbors who want to challenge the decision. The commission’s decision is final unless an appeal is brought before commissioners.



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Tampa Bay 28 reporter Maya Sargent is here to highlight the triumphs and explore the concerns from her neighbors in North Pinellas County. From Clearwater to Tarpon Springs and everywhere in between - fill out the form below to connect with Maya.

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. Tampa Bay 28 reporter Maya Sargent is here to highlight the triumphs and explore the concerns from her neighbors in North Pinellas County. From Clearwater to Tarpon Springs and everywhere in between - fill out the form below to connect with Maya.