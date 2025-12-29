Cold weather shelters open in Tampa Bay ahead of New Year's Eve cold front

With temperatures expected to drop tonight and into Tuesday across the Bay, here are the local cold weather shelters available. This list will be updated as more counties release information.
Citrus County
Citrus County Cold Weather Shelter
- Nature Coast Church: 5113 S. Suncoast Blvd., Homosassa
- Open 6 p.m. to 7 a.m. Monday-Thursday
- Free transportation is available through Citrus County Transit.
- Call 352-234-3099 or click here for more info
This is a developing story. Tampa Bay 28 will provide more details as they become available.
Hillsborough County woman nearly loses $10k to elaborate sheriff's office phone scam
Sheri Amarillas was sitting in her car on a Tuesday morning, about to walk into an appointment after dropping her kids off at school, when she received a voicemail that would lead to an hour-and-a-half ordeal with sophisticated scammers.
Hillsborough County woman nearly loses $10k to elaborate sheriff's office phone scam