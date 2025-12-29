Cold weather shelters open in Tampa Bay ahead of New Year's Eve cold front

With temperatures expected to drop tonight and into Tuesday across the Bay, here are the local cold weather shelters available. This list will be updated as more counties release information.

Citrus County

Citrus County Cold Weather Shelter



Nature Coast Church: 5113 S. Suncoast Blvd., Homosassa

Open 6 p.m. to 7 a.m. Monday-Thursday

Free transportation is available through Citrus County Transit.

Call 352-234-3099 or click here for more info

This is a developing story. Tampa Bay 28 will provide more details as they become available.