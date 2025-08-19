Community asked to weigh in for Sulphur Springs Neighborhood Action Plan

TAMPA, Fla. — The City of Tampa is looking for community input regarding a plan to help imagine the next chapter for the Sulphur Springs neighborhood.

Charlie Adams is born and raised Sulphur Springs. He feels it’s his obligation and duty to be part of the redevelopment of that community he calls home.

“For residents to come out and voice their opinion and be involved, be engaged, get active, it’s an important step towards creating that real, vibrant community that we need in the Sulphur Springs area,” said Adams, who is the President of the Sulphur Springs Neighborhood Association.

Neighbors have that chance to share their voice as the City of Tampa moves forward with the Sulphur Springs Neighborhood Action Plan.

It outlines the existing conditions of the neighborhood with the wants and needs of the people who live there.

“What we did in Phase 1 was kind of document those existing conditions, what’s going on in the neighborhood, and start that conversation with the residents,” said Lauren O’Neill, the City of Tampa’s Senior Planning Coordinator.

Now they’re in Phase 2.

O’Neill said they heard neighbors want things like safety and aesthetic improvements, vacant site redevelopment, as well as Nebraska Avenue and infrastructure upgrades.

“We are taking these themes, the big themes that we heard from the neighborhood, and we’re beginning to test out, hey what do you think about this strategy?” said O’Neill. “So for example, the stabilizing residential neighborhoods theme, we’re asking what’s more of a priority for you, is it rental assistance? Is it building new affordable housing? Is it down payment assistance? And kind of getting a feel for what are the top priorities of the neighborhood.”

It’s a step towards revitalization and change while honoring the spirit and history of neighborhood.

“It’s taken grit. It’s taken persistent attention, media attention from people like yourself to make sure that we’re still in the forefront,” said Adams. “I don’t believe that we’ll remain a forgotten community, but actually a community that’s on the forefront of the city of Tampa.”

October through January marks Phase 3, where leaders will be sharing the first draft of the Neighborhood Action Plan and working on ways to bring it to life.

The City is hosting a workshop at the Sulphur Springs K-8 Community School on Tuesday, Aug. 19 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. If you can’t make it, you can find more information and fill out a survey online.