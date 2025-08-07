If you are the go-to shopper in your family, you are most likely well-versed in what costs what at grocery stores across Tampa Bay. So, when you see a good deal, you take it.

For this report, ABC Action News reporter Michael Paluska talked to the senior editor of Krazy Coupon Lady and visited Smart Shopper Discount Grocery at 4950 East Busch Boulevard in Tampa.

What we learned is that finding deals might take a little work on the front end, but it will bring massive savings to your wallet in the long run.

WATCH: Coupons, discount grocers and more: Saving money at the grocery store

Coupons, discount grocers and more: Saving money at the grocery store

"So it's kind of up to the shopper to do a little bit of extra research and price comparison to make sure they're getting the best deal," Kristin McGrath, Sr. Editor of Krazy Coupon Lady, told Paluska via Zoom. "I think sometimes dividing and conquering and checking out different stores can really work for you.”

McGrath said shoppers can use their website to connect with professional shoppers and couponers. The goal is to work the system to your advantage.

"When you go to our site, we break down the deal for you and show exactly which coupons you need to apply. And in some cases, that does require combining a store offer and a manufacturer offer instead of each of those offers alone to make sure you're getting the best deal. So we will take you through the process," McGrath said.

McGrath said customers should combine paper and digital coupons, write to brands and manufacturers to ask for coupons they can send in the mail or digitally. People need to look out for manager specials and comparison shop.

"Is it like Christmas for you guys when a new truck comes in?" Paluska asked Theresa Vrastil, the general manager of Smart Shopper Discount Grocery.

"Yeah, it's like where's Waldo? We don't know what's on the truck," Vrastil said.

The model at the discount grocer is to buy directly from the manufacturers or distributors, always on the hunt for the best deal.

"I'm always telling everybody this: if you see something you like, buy more of it. Because when you come back, it may not be here, okay? Because when one item leaves, another begins. That's what it's about," Chris Hunt, owner of Smart Shopper Discount Grocery, said. "We're having all those different items brought in. We're buying it on the low, marking up a fraction, and selling it on the low, not caring. This is the key, not caring what other stores are selling it for, which is normally higher, absolutely, yeah. So by doing this, we're buying on the low. We're able to actually sell these items, and we're generally around 50% less than your favorite brand grocery store."

The store offers raffles, manager specials, and posts new items arriving daily on their Facebook page.

Hunt said customers are struggling, and his mission is to find deals for them and pass the savings on.

"If it is not a blessing for our customer to shop here, it's not a blessing to us," Hunt said. "We're all in this together. Prices are way too high, and we are doing everything in our power to turn around and be able to have the lowest prices here, to be able to keep these doors open and keep it moving."