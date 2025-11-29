Davenport man charged with DUI manslaughter after crash kills 18-year-old passenger

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — A Davenport man was charged with DUI manslaughter on Nov. 27 after slamming into back of an SUV and killing an 18-year-old passenger.

The Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) arrested 44-year-old Eddy Edmond.

According to an FHP report, Edmond was driving a 2004 Acura MDX westbound on Poinciana Parkway in Osceola County at about 11:41 p.m.

At the same time, a 2025 Hyundai Tucson was stopped in the westbound lane of the parkway.

Edmond failed to stop for the Hyundai and slammed into the back of the SUV, causing it to overturn and collide with a pickup truck in front of them, the report stated.

A passenger in the Hyundai, the 18-year-old female victim, was taken to Osceola Regional Medical Center where she died.

The driver of the Hyundai and four other passengers suffered serious injuries. The driver of the pickup truck was not injured.

Edmond, who suffered minor injuries, was booked into the Osceola County Jail.