Florida man steals septic tank from construction site in Marion County: MCSO

- On Feb. 27, Marion County Sheriff's Office deputies responded to a reported theft at a construction site in Dunnellon.
- The suspect, Alfio Nocifora, attempted to steal a septic tank and around $2,500 worth of electrical pipe using a U-Haul truck.
- MCSO was able to track him down in Citrus County and arrest him. Nocifora was charged with grand theft, unlawful use of a two-way device, and intentionally obscuring a license plate during the commission of a crime.
Federal officials monitor Middle East threats, experts warn of attacks and cyberattacks in the US
The FBI says its counterterrorism teams are ready to mobilize as experts warn of potential sleeper cell attacks, lone wolf violence, and Iranian cyberattacks targeting U.S. systems.
Federal officials monitor Middle East threats, experts warn of attacks and cyberattacks in the US