Deputies seek woman accused of stealing plant, sign from Avon Park porch: HCSO

AVON PARK, Fla. — The Highlands County Sheriff's Office (HCSO) is asking for the public's help identifying a woman accused of stealing items from the porch of an Avon Park home.

The theft happened Sunday at a home on East Wolf Street, according to the sheriff's office.

HCSO said the woman stole a potted plant and an aluminum sign from the porch.

Deputies said the woman was driving a silver Hyundai.

The sheriff's office released surveillance video of the woman in hopes someone can identify her.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Highlands County Sheriff's Office at 863-402-7350 or email rtcc@highlandssheriff.org.

Anonymous tips can also be submitted through Heartland Crime Stoppers at 1-888-400-TIPS (8477), by dialing **TIPS from a cellphone or through the P3tips app.