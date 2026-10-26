Thieves steal up to $50K in materials from Metropolitan Ministries holiday tent site

TAMPA, Fla. — Metropolitan Ministries is asking for the community's help after thieves stole materials worth as much as $50,000 from one of its holiday tent sites.

According to the nonprofit, someone broke into its Hillsborough County holiday tent site in the West Shore area and stole aluminum from its pipe-and-drape equipment, along with several other items.

The materials had been staged for Metropolitan Ministries' four holiday tents in Hillsborough, East Pasco, West Pasco and Pinellas counties.

The organization estimates the loss could total as much as $50,000.

The theft comes as Metropolitan Ministries prepares to serve more than 30,000 families and children with meals and other assistance during the Thanksgiving and Christmas seasons.

Metropolitan Ministries said it is already working with its vendor to replace the stolen materials so its holiday tents can open on time.

A report has been filed with law enforcement, and the organization said it is cooperating with the investigation.

"While this is an unexpected setback, our focus remains on the families who are counting on us this holiday season," Metropolitan Ministries President and CEO Dr. Sarah Combs said in a statement.

The organization is asking people interested in helping to donate, volunteer at a holiday tent or organize a food or in-kind donation drive.