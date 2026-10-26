Jury selection starts for man accused of dumping woman's body in McKay Bay

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — Jury selection has begun for a man accused of killing a 47-year-old woman and dumping her body in McKay Bay.

Robert Kessler, 74, was arrested in 2021 for the death of Stephanie Crone-Overholts. Crone-Overholts’ body was discovered by a fisherman in Nov. 2021.

Tampa Police arrested Kessler, who is accused of murdering Crone-Overholts in his home where she was staying in 2021.

Kessler is acting as his own attorney in the murder case, the State Attorney’s Office said.

If convicted, Kessler faces life in prison.