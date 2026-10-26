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Jury selection starts for man accused of dumping woman's body in McKay Bay

Man accused of dumping woman's body on McKay bay set to start trial.
Robert Kessler Trial to begin
Robert Kessler
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HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — Jury selection has begun for a man accused of killing a 47-year-old woman and dumping her body in McKay Bay.

Robert Kessler, 74, was arrested in 2021 for the death of Stephanie Crone-Overholts. Crone-Overholts’ body was discovered by a fisherman in Nov. 2021.

Tampa Police arrested Kessler, who is accused of murdering Crone-Overholts in his home where she was staying in 2021.

Kessler is acting as his own attorney in the murder case, the State Attorney’s Office said.

If convicted, Kessler faces life in prison.

Pasco County mom of 5 takes in 3 children left without food or power whose mother faces neglect charges

Jasmine Young, a mother of 5, opened her home to three neglected girls as their mother faces child neglect charges for leaving them without food, power or water.

Pasco County mom of 5 takes in 3 children whose mother faces neglect charges

Latest Hillsborough County News from Tampa Bay 28

 

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