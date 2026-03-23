DeSantis to speak in Sebring as Florida's 2026 farm bill is set to become law

SEBRING, Fla. — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is scheduled to hold a press conference in Sebring on Monday morning as Florida's 2026 major farm bill is set to become law.

Capital reporter Forrest Saunders said the wide-ranging measure touches everything from farming to local government power. At its core, it blocks cities and counties from banning gas-powered equipment like leaf blowers, a win for farmers and landscapers.

Forrest said it also opens the door for some state-owned lands to be reviewed, and potentially repurposed for agriculture, though not state parks or Everglades restoration areas

The bill reins in local control in other ways, too, by limiting regulations on agritourism and rural event venues. It includes a grab bag of changes, cracking down on CDL test cheating, requiring contractors to pay subcontractors faster, and creating new agriculture-focused programs.

Supporters say it cuts red tape and protects Florida agriculture. Critics argue it goes too far, taking power away from local governments and raising environmental concerns.

DeSantis will speak at the Alan Jay Arena at Highlands County Fairgrounds at 10 a.m. on March 23.

Commissioner of Agriculture Wilton Simpson and Senate President Ben Albritton will join the governor at the event, according to the release.

This is a developing story. Tampa Bay 28 will provide more details as they become available