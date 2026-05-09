Pedestrian killed in crash on North Florida Avenue in Lakeland: LPD

LAKELAND, Fla. — A 54-year-old Lakeland man died late Friday night after being struck by two vehicles in the 1300 block of North Florida Avenue, according to the Lakeland Police Department (LPD).

Around 10:50 p.m., investigators said John Parks was crossing North Florida Avenue westbound outside of a marked crosswalk when he entered the southbound inside lane and was hit by a black Toyota sedan driven by 22-year-old Angelique Fernandez of Lakeland.

After the initial impact, Parks remained in the lane and was struck by a white Chevrolet sedan driven by 40-year-old Jay Bloodworth, also of Lakeland, according to a news release.

Responders from LPD, Polk County Fire Rescue and the Lakeland Fire Department arrived and performed lifesaving measures, but Parks was pronounced dead at the scene.

Neither driver was injured.

The Traffic Homicide Unit shut down the roadway for about six and a half hours to investigate the crash.

The investigation remains open and active. Anyone with additional information regarding the crash is asked to contact Officer Travis Payne at Travis.payne@lakelandgov.net.