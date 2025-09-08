Doechii adds hometown show in Tampa to her 'Live from the Swamp Tour'

TAMPA, Fla. — Tampa native Doechii has announced the addition of a hometown show to her "Live from the Swamp Tour," scheduled for October.

The previously announced dates for the tour did not include a stop in Tampa, but after massive demand, a show was added for Saturday, Oct. 25, at the Yuengling Center.

On Sunday night, Doechii won the Best Hip Hop Video Award at the VMAs for her song "Anxiety."

Doechii also added a show in New York on Monday, Oct. 20. Artist presale for the shows begins on Friday, Sept. 12 at 9 a.m. General Public ticket sale begins on Monday, Sept. 15 at 9 a.m.

To sign up for presale, click here.