More charges for 2 illegal dog breeders accused of leaving puppies in a Largo park: LPD

LARGO, Fla. — Five additional counts of animal cruelty were added to the couple accused of illegally breeding dogs and abandoning a dozen in a Largo Park.

On Jan. 2, the Largo Police Department (LPD) said it arrested two people in connection with the abandonment of 12 dogs in Largo park on Dec. 19.

LPD said officers identified Mary Ann Halahuni Gamble, 42, and Fred Gamble, 43, as suspects. Investigators discovered both had been illegally breeding the dogs and knew some of the dogs in the litter in their custody were sick and died after being sold.

After the couple was arrested on 12 counts of cruelty to animals, Halahuni Gamble allegedly admitted to investigators that there were five additional dogs of the same breed and different litter buried in the couple's backyard, the arrest affidavit said.

The couple is now charged with 17 counts of cruelty to animals. Pinellas County Jail records show they remain in jail on a $85,000 bond.

All the dogs are being treated at Skyway Animal Hospital for Parvo and are recovering.