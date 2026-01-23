Duke, TECO, and WREC sending crews to help states affected by winter storm

TAMPA, Fla. — As a major winter storm moves across most of the country, Duke, TECO, and Withlacoochee River Electric Cooperative (WREC) are sending crews to help restore power in the affected states.

TECO said it's sending nearly 200 people to help restore power in Georgia and other southern states expected to be hit hard by ice, freezing rain and snowfall. About 60 line workers left this morning for the six-hour drive to Macon to help Georgia Power. They're prepared to stay for up to two weeks.

TECO sends crews ahead of winter storm

Another 130 tree-trimming and power-line contractors from TECO traveled to Duke Energy Carolinas and Alabama Power.

Duke Energy said it's sending 500 crew members and contractors to provide support and help restore power in the affected states.

Duke Energy sends crews ahead of winter storm

WREC also said it's sending crews to North Georgia to help with storm efforts.