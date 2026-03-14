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Tampa ranked sixth sneeziest city in US: Report

A new analysis from Thumbtack reveals the sneeziest cities in the U.S., and Tampa ranks No. 7 in the nation, just behind Orlando at No. 6.
Tampa ranked sixth sneeziest city in US: Report
Tampa ranked sixrh sneeziest city in US: Report
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  • A new analysis from Thumbtack reveals the sneeziest cities in the U.S., and Tampa ranks No. 7 in the nation, just behind Orlando at No. 6.
  • Tampa Bay 28 anchor Nadeen Yanes spoke with Dr. Rima Sanka, an immunologist at Advanced Allergy and Asthma Care, who says she’s not surprised Tampa made the top 10.
  • Tampa’s peak allergy season: mid-February through mid-May.
  • New residents often develop allergy symptoms within 3–5 years of moving to the area.

Federal officials monitor Middle East threats, experts warn of attacks and cyberattacks in the US

The FBI says its counterterrorism teams are ready to mobilize as experts warn of potential sleeper cell attacks, lone wolf violence, and Iranian cyberattacks targeting U.S. systems.

Federal officials monitor Middle East threats, experts warn of attacks and cyberattacks in the US

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